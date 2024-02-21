Suspect Arrested Following Fatal SE Oklahoma City Hotel Shooting, Police Identify Victim

A man who was arrested after a fatal shooting at a southeastern Oklahoma City hotel on Tuesday has been identified. The man who died has also been identified by police.

One man has been arrested after a shooting left another person dead at a hotel Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

The victim has been identified by police as 44-year-old Anthony Porter

Oklahoma City Police said the shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday near Interstate 35 and Southeast 82nd Street.

OCPD said Brandon Metcalf was later arrested, and is accused of committing the fatal shooting.

According to federal court documents, Metcalf was released from federal prison last Friday.

Metcalf is now charged with first-degree murder, and was booked on a $10 million bond.