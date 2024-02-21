OKC Philharmonic Teams Us With Oklahoma Humane Society For 'An Evening With Bernadette Peters'

Wednesday, February 21st 2024, 9:54 am
The Oklahoma Humane Society is teaming up with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic for "An Evening With Bernadette Peters."
OKC Philharmonic’s Maestro Alexander Mikelthwate and Oklahoma Humane Society CEO Mark Eby joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk more about the event.
Golden Globe and Tony award-winning actress and singer Bernadette Peters is coming to Oklahoma City for a performance led by OKC Philharmonic director Tedd Firth.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Oklahoma Humane Society.
From Feb. 20 through Feb. 28, you can purchase tickets and use the code Bernadette to get a discount, and a portion of those proceeds will go to help animals in Oklahoma City.
An Evening with Bernadette Peters
May 3rd & 4th at 8 p.m. inside the Civic Center Music Hall
Tickets on sale at okc-civic-center.com
February 21st, 2024
February 21st, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 21st, 2024
February 21st, 2024
February 21st, 2024