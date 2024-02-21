OKC Philharmonic Teams Us With Oklahoma Humane Society For 'An Evening With Bernadette Peters'

Bernadette Peters is coming to Oklahoma City for a performance with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, and a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the Oklahoma Humane Society.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Humane Society is teaming up with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic for "An Evening With Bernadette Peters."

OKC Philharmonic’s Maestro Alexander Mikelthwate and Oklahoma Humane Society CEO Mark Eby joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk more about the event.

Golden Globe and Tony award-winning actress and singer Bernadette Peters is coming to Oklahoma City for a performance led by OKC Philharmonic director Tedd Firth.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Oklahoma Humane Society.

From Feb. 20 through Feb. 28, you can purchase tickets and use the code Bernadette to get a discount, and a portion of those proceeds will go to help animals in Oklahoma City.

An Evening with Bernadette Peters

May 3rd & 4th at 8 p.m. inside the Civic Center Music Hall

Tickets on sale at okc-civic-center.com



