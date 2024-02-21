Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center Debuts Exhibition Crafted By Award-Winning Artist

The Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center is debuting a new exhibit called Home 1947 that tells stories of millions affected by the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center is debuting a new exhibition that walks visitors through the stories of millions affected by the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan.

Carina Evangelista and Noor Ahmed joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch this morning to discuss Home 1947.

They said the exhibit features visual memories through immersive installations with multiple sensory experiences.

Academy and Emmy award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy crafted the exhibit, asking what it means to leave one's home and what it takes to feel at home in a new place.

The exhibit opens on Feb. 22 at 5 p.m., and the reception starts at 5:30 p.m.

To visit their website and reserve free tickets, CLICK HERE.

Admission to exhibitions at the center is always free.