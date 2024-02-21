1 Person Hospitalized, Road Closed In SW Oklahoma City Following Collision Involving Pedestrian

Oklahoma City Police said a pedestrian was hit by a car Wednesday morning near Southwest 59th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Wednesday, February 21st 2024, 6:13 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in southwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said a pedestrian was hit by a car near Southwest 59th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

That person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

OCPD are asking drivers to avoid the area as the road remains closed.
