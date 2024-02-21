Bill To Waive ID Replacement Fees For Unhoused Oklahomans Passes House Subcommittee

State Rep. Mickey Dollens said a bill designed to aid Oklahoma's homeless population by waiving replacement fees for state-issued ID and birth certificates is moving forward.

Wednesday, February 21st 2024, 5:12 am

By: News 9


A bill that would waive state ID and birth certificate replacement fees for the homeless is moving forward.

Oklahoma House Rep. Mickey Dollens (D) said the bill would empower the state's unhoused population by giving them access to proper identification to get back into the workforce.

The bill passed out of a budget subcommittee on Monday.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 21st, 2024

February 19th, 2024

February 17th, 2024

February 7th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 21st, 2024

February 21st, 2024

February 21st, 2024

February 21st, 2024