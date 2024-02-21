Bill To Waive ID Replacement Fees For Unhoused Oklahomans Passes House Subcommittee

Wednesday, February 21st 2024, 5:12 am
A bill that would waive state ID and birth certificate replacement fees for the homeless is moving forward.
Oklahoma House Rep. Mickey Dollens (D) said the bill would empower the state's unhoused population by giving them access to proper identification to get back into the workforce.
The bill passed out of a budget subcommittee on Monday.
February 21st, 2024
February 19th, 2024
February 17th, 2024
February 7th, 2024
February 21st, 2024
February 21st, 2024
February 21st, 2024