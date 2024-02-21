Bill To Waive ID Replacement Fees For Unhoused Oklahomans Passes House Subcommittee

State Rep. Mickey Dollens said a bill designed to aid Oklahoma's homeless population by waiving replacement fees for state-issued ID and birth certificates is moving forward.

By: News 9

A bill that would waive state ID and birth certificate replacement fees for the homeless is moving forward.

Oklahoma House Rep. Mickey Dollens (D) said the bill would empower the state's unhoused population by giving them access to proper identification to get back into the workforce.

The bill passed out of a budget subcommittee on Monday.