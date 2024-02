The Edmond Police Department arrested one person for possessing and distributing child pornography after officers received a tip from a child protection organization.

By: News 9

An Edmond man was taken into custody for possessing and distributing child porn, police say.

The Edmond Police Department said David Stover was arrested by officers after receiving an online tip from a child protection organization.

Stover was booked into the Logan County Jail.