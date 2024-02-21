Just two years removed from a dismal 1-27 campaign, the Lions are 25-1 and have already locked down a second straight Sooner Athletic Conference Title.

News 9

'Play With A Lot Of Discipline:' Langston Basketball Coach Shares Why The Team Is Successful

The Langston Lions are proving last year was not a flash in the pan.

Just two years removed from a dismal 1-27 campaign, the Lions are 25-1 and have already locked down a second straight Sooner Athletic Conference Title.

"It's loud in here, you know? We just have that energy, we have that swagger, and [other] teams don't like that when they come here and play," said Langston Guard, Anthony Roy.

Head Coach Chris Wright is the secret behind the success and with just two games left in his second season at the helm, his team is still perfect at home.

"We're a team that plays extremely hard. We play with a lot of discipline. Our guys are extremely unselfish, and really buy-in to playing with their brother," said Coach Wright.