Oklahoma Man Accused of 'Kicking, Stomping' On Murder Victim

-

New court filings reveal a man charged with murder forced his way into his estranged wife's home and then gunned down her boyfriend.

It happened on Valentine's Day in Moore.

The victim has been identified as Tevis Chess, 31. Records showed in the days leading up to his murder---the suspect had threatened the victim repeatedly. “Nerve-racking. We don’t hear anything around here. Like it's a quiet neighborhood,” said neighbor Tonya Cutrell.

According to court filings--on Valentine's Day, Bobby Oliver Jr showed up at his estranged wife's home and was armed with a gun. “The suspect drove to that home where the woman and children lived,” said Clint Byley, Moore Police spokesman.

Police said Oliver forced his way through a window.

Neighbors heard gunfire. “I just heard a couple of clicks, like kind of like gunshots,” said Cutrell.

Records showed Oliver made a beeline to a back room "kicked in the door to the bedroom" and shot Tevis Chess, his estranged wife's boyfriend, several times. “He was shot multiple times in the face and one time in the chest,” said Byley.

Oliver's estranged wife told investigators, that after gunning down her boyfriend she observed Oliver standing over the victim "kicking/stomping on his body".

She said Oliver then entered "the children's bedroom and told them he loved them," and then left. “Inside the home were also a woman and two kids, they were able to get out and unharmed,” said Byley.

Officers found Oliver at his family's home in Norman. Bodycam video shows police placing Oliver under arrest and asking him for the murder weapon.

Police: Where's the gun at man?

Police: Do you know where the gun is Bobby?

Oliver’s bond was set at $3.5 million.