Shawnee Homes Evacuated Due To Large Gas Line Fire

According to the Shawnee Fire Department, Oklahoma Natural Gas put out a large gas line fire in Shawnee Tuesday night.

The Shawnee Fire Dept. shared on social media that construction crews were working on a sewer line near North Broadway and West Drummond when they came in contact with a gas line.

Fire crews were on the scene, and homes in the area were evacuated.

Oklahoma Natural Gas sent News 9 the following statement:

“We responded to West 11th Street and North Broadway Avenue in Shawnee, where a third-party contractor struck a natural gas line. Service to about 20 customers has been affected. We have safely shut off natural gas to the site and are making repairs, which we expect to be completed tonight. We will begin restoring service to affected customers once those repairs are completed tonight.

Safety is our top priority, so we want to remind everyone that if they have a natural gas emergency or smell natural gas, leave the area immediately and then call 911 and 800-458-4251. In addition, call 811 or submit a line locate request at OKIE811.org at least 48 hours, excluding the date of notification, weekends and holidays, before starting any digging project.”