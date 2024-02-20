A viewer says their recent lab results showed they had high triglycerides. Doctor Lacy Anderson has more information about triglycerides and how to lower them.

By: News 9

High Triglycerides? Here Are Some Ways To Lower Them

High triglycerides can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke so it’s important to get these down to healthy levels.

The first thing you can do is lower the sugars in your diet. Try to ditch the soda, baked goods, candy, and ice cream.

You should also try to increase fiber and whole grains in your diet. Try eating oatmeal with berries for breakfast rather than sugary cereals. Choose brown rice or quinoa for dinner instead of potatoes or pasta.

You should also increase your good fats by eating things like avocados, walnuts, olives, and olive oil. Try to avoid trans fats which are found in processed foods, French fries, crackers, chips, cakes, and margarine.

Choose fish instead of red meat, and try to eat fish twice a week. Fish are high in omega-3 fats which are good for you.

Be sure to eat more green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale and brussels sprouts and try to increase beans in your diet.

Weight loss and increased exercise can also lower triglycerides.

Be sure to get a check up with a doctor once a year as well to keep an eye on these.