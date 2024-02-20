A plane has landed in Yukon after their landing gear malfunctioned, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

By: News 9

Technical Problems Cause Plane To Land Near Yukon

Technical Problems Cause Plane To Land Near Yukon

-

A plane has landed near Yukon after their landing gear malfunctioned, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police confirm that there were no injuries in the landing.

The plane landed near North Sara Road and the Northwest Expressway, police say.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.