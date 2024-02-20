Technical Problems Cause Plane To Land Near Yukon

A plane has landed in Yukon after their landing gear malfunctioned, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Tuesday, February 20th 2024, 5:05 pm

By: News 9


YUKON, Okla. -

A plane has landed near Yukon after their landing gear malfunctioned, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police confirm that there were no injuries in the landing.

The plane landed near North Sara Road and the Northwest Expressway, police say.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 20th, 2024

February 20th, 2024

February 20th, 2024

February 20th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 20th, 2024

February 20th, 2024

February 20th, 2024

February 20th, 2024