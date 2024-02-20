Technical Problems Cause Plane To Land Near Yukon

Tuesday, February 20th 2024, 5:05 pm
A plane has landed near Yukon after their landing gear malfunctioned, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Police confirm that there were no injuries in the landing.
The plane landed near North Sara Road and the Northwest Expressway, police say.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024