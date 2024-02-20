Choctaw Nation Selected As Part Of Forbes 'Best Large Employers' List

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, employing 12,000 people, ranked 32nd on Forbes' 2024 list of Best Large Employers.

By: News 9

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma was selected as one of Forbes Best Large Employers for 2024.

The tribe, which employs 12,000 people, is ranked 32nd out of 600 companies on the list.

“We will continue to do our part to remain an ‘Employer of Choice’ by ensuring our associates are supported as we fulfill our mission and vision to improve the lives of tribal members and strengthen our communities," Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said in response.