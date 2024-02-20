Oklahoma City Residents Plan March To Protest Proposed Jail Site

Oklahoma County commissioners say the latest proposed site for a new jail, near Northeast 23rd Street and North Coltrane Road, sparked opposition from residents in the area.

By: News 9

Following months of back-and-forth disagreement over the potential location of a new Oklahoma County Jail, county commissioners say there is still hostility to any one particular site.

Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners Brian Vaughn said commissioners hoped to finalize the site at a meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, after a previously selected site right near Will Rogers World Airport fell through in November.

Now, some residents in the northeastern Oklahoma City community say they are planning to march from the new proposed site all the way to the courthouse to highlight how far away inmate services are from the people being detained.

Oklahoma House Rep. Jason Lowe (D) represents the area, and said his community has been very clear with the commissioners in their opposition to the jail being built in the area.

"To say we are upset that our community is again being targeted is an understatement," Rep. Lowe said.

The protest march is set for 6 a.m. on Wednesday.