1 Killed In Shooting At SE Oklahoma City Hotel

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday morning at a hotel in southeastern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m. near Interstate 35 and Southeast 82nd Street.

Police have confirmed the victim to be a male.

There is no information on a suspect at this point.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.