1 Killed In Shooting At SE Oklahoma City Hotel

Tuesday, February 20th 2024, 9:16 am
One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday morning at a hotel in southeastern Oklahoma City, police say.
Click here to watch News 9 live.
Oklahoma City Police said the shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m. near Interstate 35 and Southeast 82nd Street.
Police have confirmed the victim to be a male.
There is no information on a suspect at this point.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
February 20th, 2024
February 16th, 2024
February 8th, 2024
February 7th, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024