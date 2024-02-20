1 Killed In Shooting At SE Oklahoma City Hotel

A shooting at a hotel in southeastern Oklahoma City left one person dead Tuesday morning, police say.

Tuesday, February 20th 2024, 9:16 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday morning at a hotel in southeastern Oklahoma City, police say.

Click here to watch News 9 live.

Oklahoma City Police said the shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m. near Interstate 35 and Southeast 82nd Street.

Police have confirmed the victim to be a male.

There is no information on a suspect at this point.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 20th, 2024

February 16th, 2024

February 8th, 2024

February 7th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 20th, 2024

February 20th, 2024

February 20th, 2024

February 20th, 2024