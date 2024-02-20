Former Putnam City Basketball Player Now Leading Team To Playoffs As Coach

While leading the Lady Pirates to the playoffs, a former player and now head coach for the Putnam City High School girl's basketball team said she is sharing her passion with her team.

Porsche Young, the head coach, said she relishes the opportunity to share her love for the sport with other young women.

"To be home to do exactly what I love, and to be around amazing kids like, what more can I ask for?" Coach Young said.

Coach Young said she cares on and off the court, which has led some of her players to share her passion.

"We've had a better season because we actually have the heart to believe," one of Young's players said. "Because coach Young has put that into our head."

Tuesday night, the Pirates enter the playoffs against Jenks playing at Edmond Memorial High School.