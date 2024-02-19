Norman Brewery Announces Closure

A woman-owned brewing company in Norman announced that it is closing its doors in July.

By: News 9

Equity Brewing Company posted on Facebook saying they will stay open for the next five months, until their lease is up in July.

They say that they can't stay open due to financial burdens, despite the fact that they adjusted their hours.

"We have loved being part of your vibrant community for the last two and a half years and we are sad that this part of our brewery’s journey is coming to an end," Equity Brewing posted. "There are a lot of decisions that still need to be made and a few possibilities that are up in the air, so keep following along with us on social media for further details and announcements."

Between now and July, Equity Brewing will be open Thursdays 4-9 p.m., Fridays 4-10 p.m., and Saturdays 2-10 p.m.