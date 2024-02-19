Oklahoma City-Based Non-Profit Provides Prosthetics, Raises Awareness For Challenges Of Amputees

Randy Titony and Tyler Ryan from Limbs For Life came to The Porch to talk about the organization and what it provides to amputees.

Limbs For Life, the global non-profit based in Oklahoma City, provides prosthetic devices for uninsured or underinsured people.

Executive Director Randy Titony and Volunteer for Limbs For Life Tyler Ryan came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the organization, what it means to them, and how people can get involved.

Titony said in the last year, they have provided 180 legs to people in America, and they helped thousands of people worldwide by providing parts of prosthetics.

Ryan said the organization is important because it bridges the gap for amputees who can not afford the things they need.

He said he volunteers because he wants to do anything he can to help, whether that be raising funds or helping with morale.

Limbs For Life has fundraising events throughout the year, such as a pickleball tournament.

For more information on Limbs For Life and how to get involved,