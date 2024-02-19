1 In Custody After SE Oklahoma City Stolen Vehicle Chase

A chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Monday morning in southeastern Oklahoma City, police say.

Monday, February 19th 2024, 4:30 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is in custody after leading Oklahoma City officers on a chase in a stolen car Monday morning, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the pursuit happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday, and ended when the suspect eventually crashed near Southeast 41st Street and South Shields Boulevard.

The department said no one was hurt.

The identity of the person taken into custody has not been released.
