Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 18

Join News 9 Sports Anchor Chris Williams and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for this week's edition of the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.

Sunday, February 18th 2024, 10:50 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Chris Williams and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.

Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee Live Reports From NBA All-Star Weekend

Viewer Question

College Basketball Recap: OU, OSU, Tulsa, ORU Updates

College Softball, Baseball Season Get Rolling, As OU Keeps Win Streak Alive

Play The Percentages
