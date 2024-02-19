Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 18

Sunday, February 18th 2024, 10:50 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Chris Williams and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.
Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee Live Reports From NBA All-Star Weekend
College Basketball Recap: OU, OSU, Tulsa, ORU Updates
College Softball, Baseball Season Get Rolling, As OU Keeps Win Streak Alive
February 18th, 2024
February 4th, 2024
January 21st, 2024
January 7th, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024