A Lawton man is arrested and accused of assaulting and robbing a truck driver in Arizona.

By: News 9

Lawton Man Arrested In Arizona Accused Of Taking Truck Hauling $1 Million In Corvettes

According to officials, 23-year-old Isaiah Walker of Lawton approached a truck driver threw him from his cab, and drove off.

The stolen truck was hauling nearly a dozen Corvettes valued at more than $1 million.

Walker eventually stopped and was arrested.