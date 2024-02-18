Battery Fire At SW Oklahoma City Warehouse Extinguished

A pallet of batteries that caught fire outside a warehouse in SE Oklahoma City on Saturday has been extinguished.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Fire Department and Moore firefighters battled the flames near SE 89th Street and Polaris Drive, which were reported around 7:45 p.m.

Officials closed SE 89th in both directions due to the risk of an explosion.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no reported injuries at this time.

