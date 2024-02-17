Oklahomans Shine In NYC As Part Of Fashion Week

Gaylord News reporters Lisa Maslovskaya and Analyse Jester went to New York City to introduce us to three Oklahomans who are there to help cover New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

By: News 9, Lisa Maslovskaya, Gaylord News, Analyse Jester, Gaylord News

The fashion world descended upon New York from Feb. 9-14, and Oklahoma was well represented.

That's right. Oklahoma.

That event is called New York Fashion Week, or NYFW for short. It happens twice a year. Designers show off their new works, and the press and the entire fashion world take notice.

For University of Oklahoma graduate Georgia Bomar, being in New York for NYFW is about making a difference.

"Growing up, my mom would always say, 'How are you going to make a difference?' And my dad would always say, 'How are you going to make money?' Which are equally important and equally difficult questions as an 18 to 20-year-old. I mean, it's still difficult now. I think making documentaries , short films and telling stories makes a difference," Bomar said.

But when she tells colleagues she went to the University of Oklahoma for film and documentary production, they ask, "Why?"

"I have gotten really accustomed to explaining how much film and art and music there is in Oklahoma City, but especially in Norman," she said.

Harlea Robinson is a photographer based in Oklahoma City, and she remembers her first camera.

"I always created growing up. I remember my first camera was one of the Barbie video cameras with the camera in the chest -- and I made all kinds of videos on that. When I started taking classes, I realized that making films is not as scary as it seems," she said.

Lara Sei-Bee Park is a model with Oklahoma roots. Her mother was from the Sooner State, and her father had immigrated to the United States from Seoul, South Korea. She says that even in her world, there are Okies everywhere.

"I've actually met a lot of models from Oklahoma, funny enough. Hairstylists, photographers, makeup artists," she said. "New York's the one place that is very, very diverse."

Bomar tied the representation of Oklahomans in New York City to the state's growing film industry.

"I think the Oklahoma film industry is growing and will continue to grow. I've loved seeing films like 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' come out of there as well as what Prairie Surf is doing and Filmmakers Ranch," she said.

As for advice these three would give anybody aspiring to come to the Big Apple to chase their dreams ...

"Be proud of where you came from," Park said.

"Be bold. Go out and meet people. Be open to new experiences because that's how you're going to make real connections," Robinson said.

"I don't think I would be where I am and been brave enough to put myself out there and move back to New York if I hadn't lived in Oklahoma," Bomar said.