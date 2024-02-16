Sneak Peek: 2 New Exhibitions At National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

Media were invited Friday to take a look at two new exhibitions at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. 'Treasures from our Atherton Vault' and 'Lighting Pathways: Matriarchs of Oklahoma Native Art' both run from February 16 to April 28.

According to information from the museum's website:

Treasures from our Atherton Vault is a rare glimpse at some of the typically tucked away art and artifacts in the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s vast collections. The exhibition also highlights the challenges of preserving these priceless objects for generations to come and the future plans for expanding the vault itself.

And then there is this description of 'Lighting Pathways:'

The Oklahoma Native art scene of the 1970s through 1990s was exuberant, sometimes excessive, and marked by rapid changes. The seven women artists in Lighting Pathways: Matriarchs of Oklahoma Native Art came from diverse tribes and overcame challenges, difficult to imagine today. They forged successful careers in the bustling heyday of the late 20th-century Oklahoma Native art world. Drawing from cultural symbolism and stories, they each shared their own visions of Native identity, history, and worldviews with Native and non-Native audiences. These women made their voices heard and are today recognized for their impact on Native American art.

Sharron Ahtone Harjo (Kiowa), Mary Adair (Cherokee), Adeline Chaddlesone (Kootenai), Ruthe Blalock Jones (Shawnee/Delaware/Peoria), Brenda Kennedy (Citizen Potawatomi), Jane Osti (Cherokee), Virginia Stroud (Keetoowah Cherokee/Muscogee).

This exhibition is curated by America Meredith (Cherokee Nation) and Tahnee Ahtone (Kiowa/Seminole/Mvskoki)

