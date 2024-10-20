Missing And Endangered Alert: 1-Year-Old Xylo Laviolette Found Safe, Sah'vannah Laviolette Still Missing

Police say one-year-old Xylo Laviolette has been found safely and reunited with family members.

By: News 9

16-year-old Sah'vannah is still listed as a missing juvenile, according to police.

A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Sah'vannah Laviolette and one-year-old Xylo Laviolette on Saturday.

Sah'vannah is the mother of Xylo.