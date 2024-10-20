70-Year-Old Man Killed In Crash Along I-35 Near Guthrie

A 70-year-old man is dead after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle along I-35 Sunday morning.

Sunday, October 20th 2024, 1:36 pm

By: News 9


The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said David Irving Smith was driving north near Guthrie when his vehicle went to the right of the road and hit the unoccupied, parked car on the outside shoulder.

Medical professionals declared Smith dead at the scene just after 9 a.m.

Authorities said the roadway has since been reopened.

