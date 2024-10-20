Multiple Animals Rescued From SE OKC Apartment Fire

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, multiple animals were rescued from an apartment fire in southeast Oklahoma City on Sunday morning.

Sunday, October 20th 2024, 4:57 pm

By: News 9


Authorities say the fire happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue.

Firefighters say they rescued six dogs and three cats from the burning unit.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Authorities say an investigation is underway.
