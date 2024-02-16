Pet Of The Week: Lolo

Friday, February 16th 2024, 1:09 pm
Our Pet Of The Week is Lolo, a two-month-old and 11-pound puppy.
He is playful, gives lots of kisses, and enjoys doing zoomies and playing with toys.
He loves to give cuddles after playing.
Lolo is currently using potty training pads but is working on learning house training and basic commands.
For more information on the Oklahoma Humane Society and more dogs like Lolo, CLICK HERE,
