Pet Of The Week: Lolo

Our Pet Of The Week is Lolo, a two-month-old and 11-pound puppy.

Friday, February 16th 2024, 1:09 pm

By: News 9


Our Pet Of The Week is Lolo, a two-month-old and 11-pound puppy.

He is playful, gives lots of kisses, and enjoys doing zoomies and playing with toys.

He loves to give cuddles after playing.

Lolo is currently using potty training pads but is working on learning house training and basic commands. 

For more information on the Oklahoma Humane Society and more dogs like Lolo, CLICK HERE,

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 16th, 2024

February 9th, 2024

February 2nd, 2024

January 26th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 17th, 2024

February 17th, 2024

February 17th, 2024

February 17th, 2024