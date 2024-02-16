Oklahoma Humane Society Opens New Facility, Hopes To Increase Services By 25%

The Oklahoma Humane Society is opening a new facility on Friday that CEO Mark Eby said should increase their abilities to spay and neuter by 25%.

The Oklahoma Humane Society is opening a new facility on Friday that will increase all its services by 25%.

CEO Mark Eby joined News 9 in the studio with a special guest, Harley.

Eby said overpopulation is a problem all over the country, and that is the reason they expand their spaying and neutering operations with the new facility.

“We made the decision to invest in a clinic and expand our operations, we hired a third vet. So we actually have six tables now that we do surgery on throughout the day,” Eby said.

He said adding more operating tables and another veterinarian will reduce surgery wait times and help lessen the litters that need to be fostered.

“We don't want people to have to wait. We want them to be able to come get their animals spayed quickly and make sure that we're taking care of the overpopulation problem,” Eby said.

Eby said they offer operations for spaying and neutering for under $100 and also have vaccinations available.

“It's a great way to get everything done at one time. If you go onto our website, it shows everything that all the prices of everything,” Eby said.

The Humane Society has opportunities to get involved and help animals. They have a foster program and are always looking for volunteers.

For more information on the OK Humane Society, CLICK HERE to visit their website.