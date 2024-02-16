Firearm Found In Choctaw High School Student's Backpack

Superintendent David Reid said a social media post alerted the Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District that a student had a gun on campus on Wednesday.

By: News 9

The Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District said a firearm was found inside a student's backpack towards the end of the school day on Wednesday.

District Superintendent David Reid said a social media post alerted them that a student had a gun in a vehicle on campus.

Choctaw Police said the weapon was found in the student's bag, but was unloaded.

The district says there were no threats or violence made to the school or district, but that the student has been identified and will not return to campus.

"As a district, we maintain zero tolerance for weapons of any type," superintendent Reid said." Any issues involving weapons will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."