Oklahoma City Ordinance Targeting Noncompliant Outdoor Signs Goes Into Effect In March

By: News 9

-

A new ordinance in Oklahoma City requiring property owners to better maintain their outdoor signs will go into effect in March.

Under the new ordinance, property owners could receive a violation notice for dilapidated, damaged or illegible signs.

The city said owners would have a chance to present a plan to bring the sign into compliance, but if the signs are not fixed, the city can hire a contractor to remove the sign at the owner's expense.

The ordinance goes into effect March 15.