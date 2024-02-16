Oklahoma City Ordinance Targeting Noncompliant Outdoor Signs Goes Into Effect In March

Friday, February 16th 2024, 4:40 am
A new ordinance in Oklahoma City requiring property owners to better maintain their outdoor signs will go into effect in March.
Under the new ordinance, property owners could receive a violation notice for dilapidated, damaged or illegible signs.
The city said owners would have a chance to present a plan to bring the sign into compliance, but if the signs are not fixed, the city can hire a contractor to remove the sign at the owner's expense.
The ordinance goes into effect March 15.
