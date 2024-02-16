OSU Baseball Starts Season Versus Sam Houston On Friday

Coming off a share of the Big 12 regular season title, Oklahoma State opens its 2024 campaign with a 3-game set at Sam Houston.

By: News On 6

The college softball season started last week, and now it's baseball's turn to be in the spotlight.

Then after that, it's off to Arlington and Globe Life Field to face the likes of Arkansas and Oregon State, who both begin the year ranked in the top 10.

The Cowboys have racked up 2 straight 40-win seasons, and we'll find real quick if that's a possibility once again.

"We're going to go put our cleats in the dirt against some of the best teams in college baseball," said OSU head coach Josh Holliday. "We're not going to wonder where we're at, we're going to know where we're at, then we're going to know exactly where we have to get better, then we'll attack it one day at a time,"