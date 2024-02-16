Oklahoma Opera Singer, Teacher Has No Plans To Slow Down

News 9's Mike Glover spoke with Lisa Reagan Love, an opera singer, writer, and now teacher in today's Something Good.

Oklahoma Opera Singer And Teacher Has No Plans To Slow Down

Lisa Reagan Love is one of those people. She has a talent for writing and singing, and seems to do it with very little effort.

“I was one of those kids you never had to say, 'Go practice!' because I wanted to be at the piano,” said Love.

It was her drive that led to her to compete in pageants in hopes of one day attending Oklahoma City University.

“I won Miss Oklahoma, and then I went to the Miss America pageant, and I won a talent award at Miss America. I won enough to go to OCU,” said Love.

After her time at OCU, she moved to Washington, D.C., and was encouraged to try out for the Washington Opera.

"Every year, we had to go re-audition. It was so nerve-racking; I mean, there was no job security,” said Love.

But there is no substitute for hard work and talent, and Lisa Reagan Love would sing in the opera for 20 years.

In 2008, she decided to return home and teach at OCU, the school that had given her so much.

"The talent, the kids who are there -- they draw incredible talent at that school,” Love said.

It’s a place where Love can share her heart and her passion.

"What matters is that you sing from your heart and that you are sharing a part of you, that no one else can do this. You’re the only one that has that voice,” Love said.

And as much as she loves teaching, her performance days are far from over.

"Then I thought, 'Oh, it might be cool to write music to famous poems, I love Frost, maybe a Frost poem,” said Love.

The concept has sparked a passion in Love, which is her special place. Her music is available on all streaming platforms. “We are so lucky to be humans that we have music in our lives. I mean, can you imagine the world without music?” asked Love.

Reagan has no intentions of slowing down or even choosing between teaching and performing, she says she loves both of them way too much.