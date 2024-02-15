Oklahoma City Restaurant Week Benefits Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma will receive a portion of sales from participating restaurants in Oklahoma City Restaurant Week to fight hunger across the state.

Thursday, February 15th 2024, 6:41 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Restaurant Week in Oklahoma City is a way to eat out and support local businesses while contributing to a good cause.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma will receive a portion of sales from participating restaurants to fight hunger across the state.

CEO of the Regional Food Bank, Stacy Dykstra, came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about how Oklahomans can help.

CLICK HERE for a full list of participating restaurants and more information on the Regional Food of Oklahoma.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 15th, 2024

February 16th, 2024

February 16th, 2024

February 15th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 16th, 2024

February 16th, 2024

February 16th, 2024

February 16th, 2024