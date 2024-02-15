Oklahoma City Restaurant Week Benefits Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma

Thursday, February 15th 2024, 6:41 am
Restaurant Week in Oklahoma City is a way to eat out and support local businesses while contributing to a good cause.
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma will receive a portion of sales from participating restaurants to fight hunger across the state.
CEO of the Regional Food Bank, Stacy Dykstra, came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about how Oklahomans can help.
CLICK HERE for a full list of participating restaurants and more information on the Regional Food of Oklahoma.
