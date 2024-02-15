Despite Rise In Cookie Costs, Girl Scouts Use Opportunity As Teaching Moment

Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma said they are raising the prices of cookie boxes by $1.

Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma said the scouts are learning about inflation and why the Girl Scouts are raising the prices of cookie boxes by $1.

"I learned how businesses have to use inflation sometimes," Elizabeth, a Girl Scout, said. "People have not wanted to buy cookies because the prices raised up."

Girl Scouts of western Oklahoma CEO Janine Bella said the organization did not want to raise the price this year, but the costs for baking supplies, labor and transportation had risen as well.

Bella says the extra dollar couldn't be helped, but that leadership is turning this into a teachable moment for the girls learning to be entrepreneurs.

The organization also said a new Girl Scout patch representing what they've learned about inflation is available for the scouts to earn.