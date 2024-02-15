Teens Arrested, Accused Of Driving Stolen Car During Metro Police Chase

Several teens were arrested, and are accused of driving a stolen car during a police chase over the weekend.

-

Several teens were arrested, and are accused of driving a stolen car during a police chase over the weekend.

Flock cameras helped metro police track down the stolen car that triggered the pursuit. It started in Warr Acres and ended in Oklahoma City.

Warr Acres Police began searching for a vehicle following an alert from a flock camera. “The vehicle hit on our license plate readers stating it's a stolen vehicle,” said Major Jason Allen, Warr Acres Police Department.

Police unsuccessfully attempted to stop the car. “Reaching speeds of approximately 80 miles per hour,” said Allen.

Determined to get away, while speeding through the rain and snow, officers briefly lost sight of the car. "We actually did not see them turn and continued a little bit east," said Allen.

Eventually turning back around, an officer spotted the now immobile vehicle. “As the vehicle made the turn here, they struck the curb here disabling the vehicle,” said Allen.

Police found the vehicle abandoned. While scouring the area for the car’s driver and passenger reports show police came across two individuals. When asked, "if they had seen anyone in the area running from police they stated no."

Several minutes later, a hawkeyed resident visiting with another officer said, "A male and female were running house to house and hiding behind trash cans."

He told police they were the same individuals he saw visiting earlier with police. Police found them nearby after they were forced out of a gated community. “A person escorted them out of the community and we took two juveniles into custody,” said Allen.

The teens were booked in on a list of charges including possession of drugs and alcohol.