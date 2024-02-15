Oklahoma Lawmakers Push For Abortion Drug Distribution Penalties

There's a push from lawmakers to penalize the distribution of abortion drugs. Who could face legal consequences if the bill becomes law?

By: News 9

After abortion was widely banned in 2022, only allowing exceptions for medical emergencies, lawmakers have spent the last two years working on legislation to clarify and tighten up state abortion laws, including Wednesday's House Bill 3013.

The bill was written by Representatives Jim Olsen and Denise Crosswhite-Hader and criminalizes the trafficking of abortion-inducing drugs. This makes it a felony offense, with a fine of up to $100,000 or up to 10 years in prison.

Representative Crosswhite-Hader says it wouldn’t impact pharmacists' ability to sell the drug - or women who are getting the abortion medication for themselves…

She says it would just prevent people from purchasing- and distributing the drug, "The concern is if somebody buys them or procures them however they do and shares them with somebody else - either through selling or giving with the intent to perform an abortion,” said Rep. Crosswhite-Hader

That bill does not impact contraceptives. It passed out of committee with only one no vote and now is eligible for a hearing on the house floor.