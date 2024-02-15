1 In Critical Condition After Reported Stabbing In Oklahoma City

One person is injured after a reported stabbing in downtown Oklahoma City Wednesday night, police say.

By: News 9

1 In Critical Condition After Reported Stabbing In OKC

Authorities confirm that the reported stabbing occurred near North Francis Avenue and Northwest 4th Street.

The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed that a woman in her early 40s was pushing her cart when a man stopped, got out of his car, and stabbed her in the neck and face.

Police say that the victim had no idea who the suspect was, and she was transported in critical condition to a local hospital by EMSA.