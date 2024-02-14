Disaster Response Training Offered Locally

The goal is to give participants the tools and training they need to better serve people affected by natural disasters like fires, flooding and tornadoes.

By: News 9

The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is hosting training courses to volunteers who want to help people going through one of their hardest moments.

The training is for those in Canadian, Cleveland, Logan, McClain, and Oklahoma counties and it's an entry level course.

However, you can have the opportunity to serve people impacted in other parts of the country.

The training is being held Thursday, Feb. 29 from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. at their location off Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.