New Bill Would Add Age Verification To Pornographic Websites In Oklahoma

At the Oklahoma Capitol, a new bill aims to cut down minors' access to pornography. The author has been working on this bill for four years now, saying his main goal is to protect Oklahoma children.

“We just want to stop all these negative things from happening to our children,” said Rep. Randy Randleman (R-Eufaula).

House Bill 3008, written by Randleman, has the goal of protecting children from pornographic material.

“If you go into a store that has pornographic material, it's behind a section, it's secluded, the children are protected. But on this phone, they are not protected at all,” said Rep. Randleman.

The bill would require any pornographic websites to verify users are over 18-years-old.

“We have a driver's license that's not electronic that we can use, we have other means of birth certificates,” said Rep. Randleman.

Some lawmakers brought up privacy concerns if people have to submit their personal records, but Randleman says the companies would have to delete any private information submitted.

“We don't want to hurt anybody by this law, we want to protect our people and our families,” said Rep. Randleman.

Representative Jason Lowe (D-Oklahoma City) says he expects lawsuits if the bill is passed.

“What I'm concerned with, representative, is lengthy litigation. That seems to be a normal course of business in this state,” said Rep. Lowe.

“I don't think you're gonna see any lawsuits with it being for under 18-years-old,” said Rep. Randleman.

The way it’s written right now, there wouldn't be a punishment for people who didn’t comply.

“How do you set the consequences for a touch or just seeing something or intercourse or whatever?” said Rep. Randleman.

Randleman says after years of work on this legislation he’s willing to make changes if necessary.

“I am more than willing to change anything about this report that supports protecting our children and I, hopefully, would think families out there would be supportive of that,” said Rep. Randleman.

The bill passed out of the House Judiciary and Criminal Committee with six yes votes and two no votes. It is now eligible to be heard on the House floor.