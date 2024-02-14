The new bill would cut the state’s grocery tax, Treat says the average Oklahoman spends nearly $300 per trip to the grocery store.

By: News 9

Bill Aiming To Cut Oklahoma's Grocery Tax To Be Heard In The Senate

Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat is reintroducing his bill that aims to save Oklahomans money at the grocery store. Inflation is still affecting food prices, costing 25 percent more than in Jan. 2020, according to CBS.

The new bill would cut the state’s grocery tax, which would save the average Oklahoman 5.5 times more than the .25 percent personal income tax cut proposed during the last special session.

Treat says the average Oklahoman spends nearly $300 per trip to the grocery store.

A bill to cut the tax has been on the table before.

The bill is currently waiting to be heard by the Senate Rules Committee.

Gov. Stitt released the following statement in support of the bill:

"I applaud Pro Tem Treat for working to give Oklahomans relief on grocery taxes. The Senate has the grocery bill sitting in their chamber and can be voted on today to provide immediate inflation relief. They also have a tax cut available that would put more money in the pockets of Oklahomans this year.

"As I said in my State of the State, I will sign any tax cut that comes to my desk. I stand by that promise and I will sign it immediately."