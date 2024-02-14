Vocal Sounds of Oklahoma Barbershop Quartet Perform 'Valentine's Grams' On The Porch

Wednesday, February 14th 2024, 6:40 am
The Vocal Sounds of Oklahoma Barbershop Quartet performs Valentine's Grams to more than a hundred people on Valentine's Day.
Four members of the group, Greg Rogers, Mark Winn, Jevon Wright, and Kobe DeChurch, joined us on the Arca-Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to give viewers a sample.
