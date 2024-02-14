Vocal Sounds of Oklahoma Barbershop Quartet Perform 'Valentine's Grams' On The Porch

Four members of The Vocal Sounds of Oklahoma Barbershop Quartet joined us on the Porch to give a sample of the 'Valentine's Grams' they will perform on Wednesday.

Wednesday, February 14th 2024, 6:40 am

By: News 9


The Vocal Sounds of Oklahoma Barbershop Quartet performs Valentine's Grams to more than a hundred people on Valentine's Day.

Four members of the group, Greg Rogers, Mark Winn, Jevon Wright, and Kobe DeChurch, joined us on the Arca-Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to give viewers a sample.




logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 14th, 2024

February 15th, 2024

February 15th, 2024

February 14th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 15th, 2024

February 15th, 2024

February 15th, 2024

February 15th, 2024