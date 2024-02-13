Former Sooner Softball Star Jordyn Bahl Announces ACL Injury

Tuesday, February 13th 2024, 5:55 pm
Former Sooner softball player Jordyn Bahl announced that an ACL injury has ended her 2024 season with the University of Nebraska.
“With a heart thankful for God’s plan and timing, I will be red shirting this year, and looking forward to a season of growth and learning from a different point of view,” Bahl posted.
Bahl’s former coach, Patty Gasso, commented on the injury during an interview.
"It's horrible for anybody. Everyone here wishes her well, wishes her a speedy recovery. I'm sure she'll come back, knowing her, better than she ever has,” Gasso said.
