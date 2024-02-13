Former Sooner Softball Star Jordyn Bahl Announces ACL Injury

Former Sooner softball player Jordyn Bahl announced that an ACL injury has ended her 2024 season with the University of Nebraska.

By: News 9

Former Sooner softball player Jordyn Bahl announced that an ACL injury has ended her 2024 season with the University of Nebraska.

“With a heart thankful for God’s plan and timing, I will be red shirting this year, and looking forward to a season of growth and learning from a different point of view,” Bahl posted.

Bahl’s former coach, Patty Gasso, commented on the injury during an interview.

"It's horrible for anybody. Everyone here wishes her well, wishes her a speedy recovery. I'm sure she'll come back, knowing her, better than she ever has,” Gasso said.

﻿