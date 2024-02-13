5 Arrested After 'Sophisticated' Identity Theft Ring Uncovered In Stillwater

Five people were arrested after a call reporting hotel occupants refusing to leave a room uncovered a "sophisticated identity theft operation," police say.

By: News 9, Christian Hans

Five people were arrested in January as part of an identify theft operation bust in Stillwater, according to police.

The Stillwater Police Department said on Jan. 31, the department's Special Project Unit and detectives responded to a call at a hotel near North Perkins Road and East Hall of Fame Avenue regarding individuals refusing to vacate a room.

Investigators said it was reported the individuals in the room were in possession of illegal drugs.

Upon arrival, the department said detectives encountered several individuals near a car in the parking lot where paraphernalia associated with drug use was observed in plain sight.

Stillwater Police then said an investigation revealed a "sophisticated identity theft operation" involving the people inside the car.

Five people were taken into custody: Stephen James Kiker, 37, Matthew Scott Wilson, 40, Jason Allen Beeman, 46, Trishann Marie Schmitt, 45, and Lauren Ashley Hayes, 38.

All five were arrested for fraudulently obtaining the identity of others, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to SPD, key findings from the investigation include:

The discovery of counterfeit identification documents, blank checks, and personal information of numerous individuals, stored in notebooks and backpacks belonging to the suspects. Evidence of fraudulent activities, including attempts to open bank accounts, apply for loans, and make purchases using stolen identities. Contact with victims, including those whose identities were stolen and used to obtain loans and merchandise without their consent.

Stillwater Police said the investigation is ongoing as there is a potential for additional victims.

If someone believes they may be a victim of identity theft, they should report it immediately.