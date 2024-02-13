Voters In Oklahoma City Metro Head To Polls On Tuesday

Tuesday, February 13th 2024, 10:06 am
Elections in Oklahoma City, Moore and Edmond, ranging from school bond proposals to a mayoral election, are drawing voters in on Tuesday.
In Edmond, residents will decide who fills the house seat left open by State Representative Ryan Martinez, and two school bonds worth $147 million aim would build new schools and improve transportation.
RELATED: Edmond School Bond Proposal: What Will It Do?
In Oklahoma City, Western Heights Public Schools is asking voters to approve a $2.6 million bond proposal to better district-wide security, repair fences and purchase two new school buses.
In Moore, residents will vote on a new mayor.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
February 13th, 2024
February 15th, 2024
February 15th, 2024
February 15th, 2024
February 15th, 2024
February 15th, 2024
February 15th, 2024
February 15th, 2024