Voters In Oklahoma City Metro Head To Polls On Tuesday

As Oklahomans head to the polls on Tuesday here's a few things you can expect to see on your ballot.

Tuesday, February 13th 2024, 10:06 am

By: News 9


Elections in Oklahoma City, Moore and Edmond, ranging from school bond proposals to a mayoral election, are drawing voters in on Tuesday.

In Edmond, residents will decide who fills the house seat left open by State Representative Ryan Martinez, and two school bonds worth $147 million aim would build new schools and improve transportation.

RELATED: Edmond School Bond Proposal: What Will It Do?

In Oklahoma City, Western Heights Public Schools is asking voters to approve a $2.6 million bond proposal to better district-wide security, repair fences and purchase two new school buses.

In Moore, residents will vote on a new mayor.

Polls close at 7 p.m.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 13th, 2024

February 15th, 2024

February 15th, 2024

February 15th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 15th, 2024

February 15th, 2024

February 15th, 2024

February 15th, 2024