By: News 9

New Senate Pro Tem Designee Elected At Oklahoma Capitol

Senate Republicans have elected current Senate Floor Leader Greg McCortney from Ada to be the Pro Tem Designee.

He's set to succeed current Pro Tem Senator Greg Treat from Oklahoma City, who's term is done in November.

The Senate will vote again at the start of next year's legislative session in 2025.