Attorney General Drummond Dismisses Stitt’s Lawsuit Over COVID Relief Funds

Attorney General Gentner Drummond dismissed a state lawsuit against ClassWallet. Gov. Kevin Stitt blamed the company for the misuse of education relief funds.

-

Attorney General Gentner Drummond dismissed a state lawsuit against ClassWallet. Gov. Kevin Stitt blamed the company for the misuse of education relief funds.

Stitt filed a lawsuit last month, and Drummond took control of the lawsuit. Drummond sent a letter to Stitt that said state actors wasted money geared toward helping families.

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds or GEER money funded a 2021 program called Bridge the Gap. This money helped parents buy technology and tutoring to help with remote learning.

In 2022, an Oklahoma Watch investigation found people bought things like gaming consoles and outdoor grills. Former acting secretary of Education Ryan Walters, who currently serves as the Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction, oversaw the program.

State Auditor Cindy Byrd’s audit last summer found close to $30 million in questioned spending, or misused funds in 2021 -- $8 million was GEER money

“There’s a systemic issue across state government with not making sure we’re following the guidelines of the grant requirements,” said Byrd, during an interview with News 9 in June of 2023.

Drummond dismissed his predecessor's lawsuit against ClassWallet last year. On Monday, Drummond dismissed Stitt’s new suit and called it meritless.

A spokesperson for Stitt’s office doubled down saying, “The Attorney General has chosen to continue operating a political office in pursuit of personal aspirations as opposed to representing the state’s interests. The Governor has now twice tried to hold this vendor accountable for mishandling taxpayer dollars. Both times, Drummond has sided with ClassWallet.

“This isn’t the first time the Attorney General has looked past the state’s interests in courthouses across the state and nation and doubtful it’ll be the last. Oklahomans deserve better.”

Byrd had said Oklahoma may have to pay back the money in question.

“If the federal government decides to come in and make the state pay these funds back, it is you and I the taxpayers who will be paying this bill,” Byrd said.

In a statement, ClassWallet said in part, that it's grateful Drummond confirmed the allegations against it are without merit. ClassWallet added it did not have the authority over decision-making for the state. A GEER funds-specific investigative audit requested by AG Drummond last summer- is ongoing.