Fire Hose On I-235 Damages 5 Cars

Five cars were damaged after hitting a loose fire hose on I-235, the Oklahoma City Fire Department confirms.

By: News 9

A woman tells News 9 she was one of multiple drivers whose cars were damaged after a firetruck lost the hose Saturday morning.

Oklahoma City firefighters say they are working to determine who is at fault in this situation. If the department is found to be at fault, the city will have to pay for the damages, the fire department said.