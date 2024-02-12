Metro police have teamed up with a local florist to deliver Valentine’s bouquets, with proceeds going toward Special Olympics athletes.

Labor Of Love: Badges & Bouquets Fundraiser For Special Olympics Oklahoma Kicks Off For Valentine's Day

-

For the fifth year, metro law officers are participating in “Badges and Bouquets” and will be delivering floral arrangements beginning Monday through Wednesday to raise money for a very special cause.

Metro police have teamed up with a local florist to deliver Valentine’s bouquets. The money raised from tips and delivery fees will go to support the more than 12,000 Special Olympics athletes in our state.

Each snip of the scissors and completed bouquet is a labor of love for employees at Floral and Hardy in downtown Oklahoma City.

“We’re gearing up for the big Valentine's Day,” said Amber May with Floral and Hardy.

Now just two days away, the coolers were packed full of arrangements that will go out across the metro.

“Our goal is about 250 per day,” said May. That is an estimate of how many bouquets officers like Brett House and others will deliver now through Valentine's Day.

“It’s great to deliver roses and flowers and see people just smile,” said Officer Brett House with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

This team-up helps spread the message about Special Olympics Oklahoma, a cause metro law officers have been supporting for 30 years, and partnering with local businesses helps keep the tradition going.

“We just love serving our community and we thought, 'what better way than partnering with the people who help take care of us every day,'” said May.

The officers plan to raise anywhere from $500 to $900 dollars day. The last-minute gift givers are in luck, the folks at Floral and Hardy said they were still taking Valentine’s Day orders.