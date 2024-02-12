Snow Day: Oklahomans Share Photos & Videos

Check out these photos and videos from News 9 viewers, and send in your favorites from your snow day!

Monday, February 12th 2024, 3:16 pm

By: News 9, Bella Roddy


Super Bowl Sunday 2024 was a snowy one! Check out these photos and videos from News 9 viewers, and send in your favorites from your snow day!

Snowman In TuttleImage Provided By: Andy Myers, Tuttle

Family in TuttleImage Provided By: Andy Myers, Tuttle

A Girl and her dogImage Provided By: Laura George, Mountain View

Boy with snowmanImage Provided By: Donna Hayes

Image Provided By: Megan Shinn

Image Provided By: Timothy Tom, Moore

Image Provided By: Lydia Stewart Cook

Image Provided By: Luis Gallegos

Image Provided By: Amy Maynard, Elk City

Image Provided By: Alexis Gabe

Image Provided By: Christian Carey

Image Provided By: Billie Rogers

Image Provided By: Stephanie Sherrod

Image Provided By: Ash-Lynn Hart, RJ, & Alexa, El Reno

Image Provided By: Ashley Summerfield, Jay
