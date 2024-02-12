Snow Day: Oklahomans Share Photos & Videos

Monday, February 12th 2024, 3:16 pm
Super Bowl Sunday 2024 was a snowy one! Check out these photos and videos from News 9 viewers, and send in your favorites from your snow day!
Image Provided By: Andy Myers, Tuttle
Image Provided By: Andy Myers, Tuttle
Image Provided By: Laura George, Mountain View
Image Provided By: Donna Hayes
Image Provided By: Megan Shinn
Image Provided By: Timothy Tom, Moore
Image Provided By: Lydia Stewart Cook
Image Provided By: Luis Gallegos
Image Provided By: Amy Maynard, Elk City
Image Provided By: Alexis Gabe
Image Provided By: Christian Carey
Image Provided By: Billie Rogers
Image Provided By: Stephanie Sherrod
Image Provided By: Ash-Lynn Hart, RJ, & Alexa, El Reno
Image Provided By: Ashley Summerfield, Jay
February 12th, 2024
February 13th, 2024
February 12th, 2024
February 12th, 2024
February 13th, 2024
February 13th, 2024
February 13th, 2024
February 13th, 2024