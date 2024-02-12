Dealing With Lactose Intolerance

People who are lactose intolerant can’t digest milk or milk products, so they will often have an upset stomach after eating or drinking these products. A viewer is asking Doctor Lacy Anderson if there's anything that can be done for lactose intolerance.

Lactose intolerance happens when your small intestine does not make enough lactase, a digestive enzyme that breaks down the lactose in food so your body can absorb it.

Although we can’t yet cure lactose intolerance, you can take a lactase supplement when you eat dairy products to help you digest them and avoid an upset stomach. This comes in products like Lactaid pills or lactase drops which can be added to your milk before you drink it. They also make lactaid milk that you can buy from the grocery store.

Sometimes people don’t know that they have lactose intolerance but often have stomach cramps or pain after eating.

You might start a food diary and write down everything you’ve had to eat or drink within 30-45 minutes prior to an upset stomach. If you notice dairy products might be causing your symptoms, try a lactaid pill before eating dairy and see if it helps.